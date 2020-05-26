

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AECOM (ACM) said the company continues to projects fiscal 2020 adjusted EBITDA of between $700 million and $740 million, a 10% year-over-year growth at the mid-point of the range. The company also reiterated its full year free cash flow guidance of between $100 million and $300 million.



Troy Rudd, AECOM's CFO, stated: 'While the severity of the economic downturn and the speed of the recovery remain unknown, some markets are showing signs of recovery, and our actions have best positioned the company to achieve our long-term strategic and financial objectives.'



