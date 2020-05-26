

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's central bank left its benchmark interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, on Tuesday.



The Monetary Council of the Magyar Nemzeti Bank decided to maintain the base rate at 0.90 percent.



The previous change in the rate was a 15 basis points reduction in May 2016.



The overnight central bank deposit rate was held at -0.05 percent. The one-week collateralized loan rate was retained at 1.85 percent.



Consumer price inflation had eased to 2.4 percent in April from 3.9 percent in March. The latest inflation was the lowest since April 2018.



