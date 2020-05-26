

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) agreed to buy privately-held Themis for an undisclosed cash payment.



Themis is a company focused on vaccines and immune-modulation therapies for infectious diseases and cancer.



In March, Themis joined a consortium together with the Institut Pasteur and The Center for Vaccine Research at the University of Pittsburgh, supported by funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, to develop a vaccine candidate targeting SARS-CoV-2 for the prevention of COVID-19.



The planned acquisition builds upon an ongoing collaboration between the two companies to develop vaccine candidates using the measles virus vector platform. It is expected to accelerate the development of Themis' COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Merck said.



The vaccine candidate is in pre-clinical development, and clinical studies are planned to start later in 2020.



