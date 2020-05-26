

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) said that it has reached a collaboration agreement with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP to develop EIDD-2801, an orally available antiviral candidate currently in early clinical development for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.



As per terms of the deal, Merck will gain exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize EIDD-2801 and related molecules. Ridgeback Bio will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, specified milestones and a share of the net proceeds of EIDD-2801 and related molecules, if approved.



Merck said it will be responsible for clinical development, regulatory filings and manufacturing.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MERCK & CO-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de