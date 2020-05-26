

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Philips Electronics NV (PHGFF.PK, PHG) said Tuesday it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA for its wearable biosensor to help manage confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients in the hospital.



The consumer electronics giant noted that the Philips Biosensor BX100 will enhance clinical surveillance in the Philips patient deterioration detection solution to help clinicians detect risk. This will enable the clinicians to intervene earlier and help improve care for patients in lower acuity care areas.



The solution has already received CE mark. It is currently in use with the first install at the OLVG Hospital in the Netherlands to help manage the triage and clinical surveillance of COVID-19 patients.



The lightweight, disposable biosensor is a 5-day, single-use wearable patch that can be integrated with a scalable hub to monitor multiple patients across multiple rooms. It is built to incorporate into existing clinical workflows for mobile viewing and notifications, and requires no cleaning or charging.



The medical-grade wireless wearable biosensor is intended for use by healthcare professionals on patients 18 years of age and older. It adheres discreetly to the chest to collect, store, measure and transmit respiratory rate and heart rate every minute - the top two predictors of deterioration - as well as contextual parameters such as posture, activity level and ambulation.



Philips noted that OLVG Hospital is monitoring patients in isolation rooms who are diagnosed or suspected of COVID, but do not require ventilation.



To meet the hospital's need to support COVID-19 patients in isolation, OLVG has implemented Philips patient deterioration detection solution, comprised of data-driven intelligent analytics software (IntelliVue GuardianSoftware) for early warning scoring, advanced patient monitors (EarlyVue VS30), and the Philips Biosensor BX100 wearable sensors.



