

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $71 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $153 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Keysight Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $148 million or $0.78 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.4% to $0.90 billion from $1.09 billion last year.



Keysight Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $148 Mln. vs. $233 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.78 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.20 -Revenue (Q2): $0.90 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

