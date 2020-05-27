

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) is in advanced talks to buy self-driving technology company Zoox Inc, in a move that would expand the e-commerce giant's reach in autonomous-vehicle technology, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The deal will value Zoox at less than the $3.2 billion it achieved in a funding round in 2018. A deal may be weeks away and the talks could still fall apart, the Journal reported.



