

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said that subgroup analysis showed that Kisqali plus endocrine therapy increased overall survival compared to endocrine therapy alone among women with hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative or HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer with visceral metastases, consistent with the benefit seen in the overall study populations.



In patients with liver metastases, Kisqali combination therapy showed a 47% reduction in the risk of death in the Phase III MONALEESA-7 trials and a 37% reduction in the risk of death in the Phase III MONALEESA-3 trials. The adverse events were consistent with the overall populations.



Kisqali is approved for use in more than 75 countries around the world, including the United States and European Union member states.



