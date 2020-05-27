

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Caledonia Investments plc. (CLDN.L) reported that its loss for the year ended 31 March 2020 was 172.9 million pounds, compared to net income of 198.2 million pounds in the prior year. On a per share basis, net loss was 315.0 pence, compared to earnings per share of 354.7 pence in the prior year.



Total revenue was negative 152.9 million pounds, compared to positive 224.5 million pounds last year.



It is likely that income for the year will be lower than in 2020. However, its strong balance sheet and its reserves of retained earnings, should give shareholders comfort that Caledonia is well placed to achieve its aims of growing net assets and dividends over the long term, the company said.



The board proposed a final dividend of 44.5 pence per share, providing a full year dividend of 61.1 pence per share, an increase of 3.0% over last year.



