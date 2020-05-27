

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose sharply on Wednesday, with underlying sentiment underpinned by expectations the European Union will announce a massive stimulus program to help the region's economy recover from its coronavirus slump.



The European Commission is expected to announce a multi-billion-euro recovery plan exceeding 1 trillion euros later today.



The benchmark DAX rallied 147 points, or 1.29 percent, to 11,653 after gaining 1 percent in the previous session.



Chipmaker Infineon Technologies dropped 1.8 percent after it raised about 1.06 billion euros ($1.16 billion) by issuing new shares.



Lender Commerzbank surged 5.9 percent after launching a program to issue additional tier 1 (AT1) capital.



Property company LEG Immobilien rose over 1 percent on reports it is in talks with rival TAG Immobilien AG about a potential merger.



Travel operator TUI AG jumped 23 percent after Spain urged foreign visitors to return starting in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

