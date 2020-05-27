

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday as travel-related shares extended gains from the previous session on optimism over the reopening of European economies. Talk of more stimulus from Japan and Europe also bolstered sentiment.



The benchmark FTSE 100 jumped 94 points, or 1.54 percent, to 6,161 after rising 1.2 percent on Tuesday.



Travel operator TUI AG soared 23 percent after Spain urged foreign visitors to return starting in July.



easyJet rose 1.2 percent and International Consolidated Airlines Group advanced 6 percent.



Investment trust Caledonia Investments gained 2 percent after raising its dividend.



Britvic surged 4.6 percent. The producer of soft drinks said that it is 'confident' in its long-term strategy following the pandemic.



Property development and investment company Hammerson fell 2.6 percent after its CEO David Atkins resigned.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de