

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's retail sales declined at a slower pace in April, data from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Wednesday.



The retail trade turnover declined 8.8 percent month-on-month in April after falling 12 percent in March.



Sales in specialized stores with motor fuels decreased by 9.5 percent monthly in April and retail sales except automotive fuel fell by 7.8 percent.



Sales of food, beverages, tobacco declined by 5.5 percent and those of non-food stores fell by 3.1 percent.



On an annual basis, the retail turnover dropped 22.6 percent in April.



