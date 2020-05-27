

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's producer prices rose in April after falling in the previous month, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in April, after a 0.09 percent decrease in March. In February, producer prices had increased 1.63 percent.



Prices for intermediate goods declined 0.34 percent annually in April. Prices for capital goods and consumer goods rose by 1.33 percent and 1.89 percent, respectively.



Domestic market prices increased 1.32 percent and non-domestic market prices rose 0.15 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.17 percent in April, following a 0.06 percent increase in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de