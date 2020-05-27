

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) reported that its Phase II trial evaluating MD-7246 in adult patients with abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea did not meet primary or key secondary endpoints. Ironwood and AbbVie plan to discontinue the development of MD-7246.



MD-7246 is a delayed release formulation of linaclotide that was being evaluated by Ironwood and its partner AbbVie as an oral, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for adult patients in the U.S. suffering from abdominal pain associated irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea.



Shares of Ironwood Pharma were down 12% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

