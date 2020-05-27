

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP plc (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) still aims to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner which covers the greenhouse gas emissions from its operations worldwide.



At the Annual General Meeting, BP's Chairman Helge Lund said that the company has ten aims underpinning ambition.



The Chairman also said global trade has slowed, businesses have gone under, jobs have been lost as billions of people experience lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Helge Lund said, '..we have a new CEO, Bernard Looney, who joins us today. And now, like Bob before him, Bernard has the full backing of the board.'



