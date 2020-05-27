

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) said that it has reopened 32 locations with the easing of COVID-19 pandemic related restrictions.



As of on May 22, all 10 Bombshells restaurants, which are based in Texas, moved to 50% interior occupancy with no outdoor patio restrictions from 25% with no patio restrictions.



Also, as of Friday, 22 of 38 club locations had reopened. In Texas, 21 reopened to limited capacity and schedules. In Arizona, the Phoenix location reopened to 50% occupancy.



