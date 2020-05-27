

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Corp. (NOK) said the company's AGM supported all the Board's proposals by at least 86 percent of the votes cast and rejected the shareholder's proposal on an amendment of the Articles of Association. The AGM decided that no dividend is paid for the fiscal year 2019.



The AGM resolved to elect nine members to the Board. The Board elected Sari Baldauf as Chair of the Board, and Kari Stadigh as Vice Chair of the Board. The AGM elected Deloitte Oy as the auditor for Nokia for the fiscal year 2021.



The AGM authorized the Board to resolve to repurchase a maximum of 550 million Nokia shares. The authorization is effective until October 7, 2021 and it terminated the repurchase authorization granted by the AGM on May 21, 2019. The AGM authorized the Board to issue a maximum of 550 million shares through issuance of shares or special rights entitling to shares in one or more issues.



