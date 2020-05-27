

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart Inc. is entering the fashion resale market through its partnership with thredUP, an online consignment store for second-hand fashion and accessories. The deal will enable Walmart to expand its online fashion offerings.



Walmart said that starting Wednesday, customers can browse nearly 750,000 pre-owned items across women's and children's clothing, accessories, footwear and handbags on it's website.



Only pre-owned garments and shoes deemed 'new' or 'like new' by thredUP are available on Walmart.com. 'Gently used' accessories and handbags are also available.



Customers can avail Walmart's free shipping threshold on orders of $35 or more. They also have the benefit of free returns to Walmart stores or thredUP if they are not satisfied with the purchases.



The thredUP partnership comes amid the coronavirus pandemic as millions of Americans struggle with pay cuts, furloughs or unemployment. According to thredUP's upcoming 2020 annual resale report, 70 percent of consumers have bought or are now willing to buy second-hand.



The deal with thredUP will bring to Walmart brands such as Calvin Klein, Nike, Coach and Michael Kors.



Over the past few years, Walmart has added nearly 1,000 brands to its online assortment, including brands like Champion, Jordache and Levi Strauss. The retailer also offers private label brands such as Time and Tru, Terra & Sky, Wonder Nation and George.



In addition, Walmart offers exclusive brands like Scoop, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara, and EV1 by Ellen DeGeneres.



thredUP has entered into partnerships with major retailers, who have added second-hand clothing to their merchandise offerings. In February, the company partnered with Gap Inc. to facilitate the exchange of second-hand clothes.



Last year, department chain J.C.Penney Co. had teamed with thredUP to offer a selection of second-hand women's clothing and handbags through 30 of its stores.



