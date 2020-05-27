

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Communications said WarnerMedia's streaming platform HBO Max is now available to its customers in the United States. The customers who have HBO now instantly have access to HBO Max at no additional charge. The company said its customers on AT&T wireless, video and internet plans will now get HBO Max - a $14.99 per month value.



HBO Max is a streaming platform from WarnerMedia that includes all of HBO together with movies, TV shows and new Max Originals. HBO Max includes approximately 10,000 hours of curated premium content from WarnerMedia's brands and libraries: Warner Bros., New Line Cinema, DC, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, and Looney Tunes.



HBO Max is currently only supported in the U.S. and certain U.S. territories. WarnerMedia is targeting 50 million domestic subscribers and 75 - 90 million premium subscribers by year-end in 2025 across the U.S., Latin America and Europe.



WarnerMedia said users can access HBO Max through supported devices, including Android phones and tablets, Android TV including Sony Android TVs (2016 models and later), Apple devices (iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD), Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices, computers (Chromebooks, PC and Mac browsers), select Samsung Smart TVs (models 2016-2020), PlayStation 4 systems, and Xbox One.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

