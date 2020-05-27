

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump threatened to close down social media platforms after Twitter alerted users to 'fact-check' his tweets.



'There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent,' Trump tweeted on Tuesday.



Disputing the accuracy of the tweet, Twitter put a 'fact-check' warning label on it, and posted a link which read 'Get the facts about mail-in ballots.'



Trump responded to it by accusing that Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. 'They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post,' he added.



Trump blasted Twitter by accusing it of 'completely stifling free speech'. He said that as President, he will not allow it to happen.



'We can't let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots,' he said.



Republicans feel that social media platforms totally silence conservatives voices, according to him. 'We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen'.



Trump accused the social media of unsuccessfully attempting to rig the 2016 Presidential Election.



'We can't let a more sophisticated version of that happen again,' he added.



