

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss market ended notably lower on Wednesday, bucking the largely positive trend seen across Europe on Wednesday, as investors stayed cautious after recent reports raised uncertainty about the country's near term economic outlook.



The benchmark SMI ended down 114.31 points, or 1.16%, at 9,716.52, about 43 points off the session's low of 9,673.15. The index, which touched a high of 9,856.91 in early trades, spent very few minutes in positive territory during the day's session.



Sika plunged 6.6% on news France's Saint Gobain is selling a $2.8 billion stake in the company.



Lonza Group shares declined 4.7% and Roche Holding ended down 3.6%. Roche announced that a new port delivery system for its eye drug Lucentis was as good as monthly injections against blindness-causing macular degeneration.



Givaudan and Alcon lost 2.6% and 2.4%, respectively. Swisscom, Geberit, Novartis and Netle lost 1.2 to 1.6%.



Credit Suisse rallied 5.4% and UBS Group ended 3.8% up. Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance Group, LafargeHolcim and Swiss Life Holding gained 1.5 to 2.1%, while Adecco moved up 1.25%.



In the midcap section, Logitech, Vifor Pharma, BB Biotech, Sonova and Temenos Group lost 4 to 5%. VAT Group and Straumann Holding declined 3.4% and 3.2%, respectively.



On the other hand, Dufry gained 3.1%, extending recent gains. OC Oerlikon Corp ended nearly 3% up. Georg Fischer and Dorma Kaba Holding gained 2.35% and 2.2%, respectively.



Barry Callebaut shares gained about 0.75%. The company announced that it has signed a deal to buy Australian firm GKC Foods, which is engaged in making chocolate, coatings and fillings. The acquisition will give the Swiss firm direct presence and manufacturing site in Australia, and enable it to cater to growing local and New Zealand markets.



Most of the markets across Europe closed higher today, riding on the European Commission's launch of a massive 750 billion Euro relief package to support the euro area economy.



Among the major European indices, the pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.24%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 1.26%, Germany's DAX climbed up 1.33% and France's CAC 40 advanced 1.79%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de