

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for HP Inc. (HPQ):



-Earnings: $764 million in Q2 vs. $782 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.53 in Q2 vs. $0.51 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $741 million or $0.51 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.45 per share -Revenue: $12.47 billion in Q2 vs. $14.04 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.39 to $0.45



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de