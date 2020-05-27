

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Workday, Inc. (WDAY):



-Earnings: -$158.37 million in Q1 vs. -$116.28 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.68 in Q1 vs. -$0.52 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $108.78 million or $0.44 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.47 per share -Revenue: $1.02 billion in Q1 vs. $0.83 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $913 - $915 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $3.67 - $3.69 Bln



