

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) said that its shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the company's Management and Supervisory Boards at the company's virtual Annual General Meeting.



The shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers AG as auditor for the 2020 financial year. They also approved resolution on the reduction of the number of Supervisory Board members.



The shareholders approved resolution on the cancellation of Authorized Capital 2017-I and the creation of new Authorized Capital 2020-I with the option to exclude statutory subscription rights.



Effective April 11, 2020, Supervisory Board member Frank Morich resigned from the Supervisory Board at his own request. He had been appointed to the Supervisory Board in May 2015. By resolution of today's Annual General Meeting, the size of the Supervisory Board was reduced to six members.



