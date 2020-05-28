

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The NZ dollar advanced against its most major counterparts in Asian session on Thursday.



The kiwi edged up to 0.6207 against the greenback and 66.94 against the yen, from its early lows of 0.6173 and 66.53, respectively.



The kiwi reversed from an early low of 1.7830 against the euro and gained to 1.7767.



The kiwi is seen finding resistance around 0.65 against the greenback, 69.00 against the yen and 1.70 against the euro.



