

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini (CGEMY.PK, CAPP) and Audi (AUDVF.PK) announced the launch of their joint venture - XL2, which will provide digital technology and consulting services in the fields of SAP S/4HANA and cloud services primarily for Audi and the entire Volkswagen Group. The company's goal is to expand its project business gradually and achieve a powerful workforce within the next five years.



The joint venture will have dual leadership: by Géraldine Aubert, previously Vice President of Packaged Based Services at Capgemini, and Felix Spitznagel, previously Director SAP Acceleration Center at Audi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AUDI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de