

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius SE (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) announced Thursday that its unit Fresenius Kabi AG and the pharmaceutical company medac have agreed to cooperate in Germany in the area of treatments for rheumatic illnesses.



Starting June 1, medac's sales representatives will begin offering the adalimumab biosimilar IDACIO as an additional therapy option to the rheumatologists and dermatologists they work with.



This biosimilar, developed by Fresenius Kabi and launched last year in Europe, is used to treat autoimmune illnesses such as arthritis and psoriasis.



medac is a provider of methotrexate (metex PEN, metex FS) for the parenteral treatment of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Fresenius noted that affected patients are often treated with a combination of methotrexate and adalimumab.



It is expected that the partnership between Fresenius Kabi and medac will offer patients and doctors new benefits and synergies in therapy offerings as well as consulting.



