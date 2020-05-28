

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain consumer prices declined at the fastest pace in four years in May driven by weak oil prices, flash data from the statistical office INE showed Thursday.



Consumer prices decreased 1 percent year-on-year in May, faster than the 0.7 percent fall reported in April. A similar bigger fall was last reported in May 2016.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat after rising 0.3 percent in April.



The harmonized index of consumer prices decreased 0.9 percent on year, following a 0.7 percent drop a month ago. This was also the fastest decrease since June 2016.



Month-on-month, the HICP remained unchanged after climbing 0.4 percent in April.



Data showed that food prices grew at a slower pace of 3.5 percent annually in May after rising 4 percent in April.



