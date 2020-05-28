

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, EU releases euro area economic sentiment survey results. The economic confidence index is forecast to rise to 70.3 in May from 67.0 in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it dropped against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the franc and the pound.



The euro was worth 118.63 against the yen, 1.1000 against the greenback, 0.8977 against the pound and 1.0669 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.



