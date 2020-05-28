

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Thursday amid hopes that a deluge of fiscal and monetary stimulus measures from countries around the world would help support a faster economic recovery.



The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled an unprecedented stimulus plan to tackle the worst recession in living memory, while Japan's Cabinet approved a draft second supplementary budget for fiscal 2020 of 31.91 trillion yen to fund pandemic fallout.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 27 points, or 0.59 percent, at 4,716 after climbing 1.8 percent on Wednesday.



Capgemini rose over 1 percent after it established a joint venture with Audi AG to provide digital technology and consulting services.



Aerospace giant Safran advanced 1.6 percent after Boeing Co said it had resumed production of its 737 MAX passenger jet at its Washington plant.



