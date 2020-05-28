

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Doral, Florida-based Sanvall Enterprises Inc. is recalling around 5,400 units of Rapid Alivio Pain Relieving Roll-On citing risks to children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.



The product contains the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act or PPPA.



The agency said the company failed to meet the requirement as the packaging of the affected product is not child resistant. There is risk of poisoning the children if they swallow the contents.



However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries till date.



The recall involves Sanvall Rapid Alivio Pain Relieving Roll-On in a 3 fl. oz white plastic bottle with a white cap and a red, white and blue label. Lot numbers include 18032201, 18032301, 19040501, or 19052801, and the UPC code is 605100014225, which is printed on the side of the label.



The products were sold at Navarro Discount Pharmacy and Walmart stores in South Florida from August 2016 through June 2019 for about $6.



Consumers are urged to keep the roll-on out of reach of children and contact Sanvall Enterprises for a full refund.



Citing the lack of child resistant packaging, Viva Doria last week recalled about 520 units of Viva Doria Wintergreen Essential Oil. On May 14, W8 Distributing recalled about 6,400 units of Jade Bloom Wintergreen and Birch Sweet Essential Oils and Aromatics International recalled about 550 units of Wintergreen Essential Oil. All these products contain the substance methyl salicylate.



