

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Thursday on optimism that efforts to ease lockdown restrictions on businesses and people will contribute to quick economic recovery.



The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 0.63 percent to 6,183, an 11-week high, after climbing 1.3 percent the previous day.



Shares of easyJet jumped over 5 percent after the low-frills airline confirmed it would restart a number of flights on 15 June. The airline also announced plans to cut up to 30 percent of its workforce to cope with the collapse in demand.



Engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings slumped 7 percent.



GlaxoSmithKline rose 1.3 percent. The company said it plans to produce 1 billion doses of vaccine efficacy boosters, or adjuvants, next year.



Shares of Cineworld Group jumped as much as 23 percent after the movie-chain operator said it negotiated a covenant waiver.



Media firm Daily Mail and General Trust tumbled 5 percent as it reported a 44 percent fall in first-half profit.



