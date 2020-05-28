

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI):



-Earnings: -$75.07 million in Q4 vs. -$199.61 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.45 in Q4 vs. -$4.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Triumph Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36.04 million or $0.69 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.64 per share -Revenue: $693.11 million in Q4 vs. $869.03 million in the same period last year.



