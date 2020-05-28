

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) reported a net loss to owners of the parent of 671.2 billion yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 compared to profit of 319.1 billion yen, prior year. Loss per share was 171.54 yen compared to profit of 81.59 yen. Operating loss was 40.5 billion yen compared to profit of 318.2 billion yen.



Fiscal 2019 net sales declined to 9.88 trillion yen from 11.57 trillion yen, last year. Global sales were 4.93 million units, a 10.6% decrease from the prior year, given the significant slowdown in the total industry volume in the fourth quarter, as well as the decrease in sales primarily in North America and Europe in the first three quarters.



For fiscal 2020, Nissan Motor Co. currently estimates global total industry volume to decline by approximately 15 to 20% from the prior year due to COVID-19.



