

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's average gross earnings growth slowed marginally in March, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Average gross earnings grew 9.0 percent year-on-year in March, after a 9.1 percent increase in February. In January, earnings had advanced 9.2 percent.



The average gross earnings rose to HUF 400,386 in March from HUF 377,303 in February.



Net earnings annual growth slowed to 9.0 percent in March from 9.1 percent in the previous month. Earnings rose to HUF 266,257 from HUF 250,907 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

