

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence improved modestly in May, as the country eased the lockdown restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, or Covid-19, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The producer confidence index rose to -25.1 in May from a record low -28.7 in April.



The average reading for the past twenty years was 0.6. The confidence index had peaked at 10.9 in February 2018, while the lowest reading of -28.7 was seen in April 2020, the CBS said.



Despite the latest improvement, manufacturers remained negative about their expected activity and the stocks of finished products decreased, the CBS said.



In May, there were more producers who expected their production to decrease in the coming three months than those who forecast a growth.



Electrical engineering and machine industry producer were less negative in May and confidence in food, stimulants and transport industries continued to decline.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de