

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) reported that, for the month of May, the company collected more than 97% of its total rent payments from office tenants due May 1. Rent collections from all tenants, including retail, were 93% in total.



With regard to leasing productivity, the company said it recently signed approximately 870,000 square feet of new leases and renewals including a new 12-year lease with Microsoft Corp. for approximately 400,000 square feet at Reston Town Center in Reston, Virginia.



The company said it continues to maintain a strong liquidity position with $3.3 billion of total liquidity consisting of $1.7 billion of cash, $151 million of cash held in 1031 exchange escrow, as well as $1.5 billion available under its unsecured revolving credit facility as of May 5, 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BOSTON PROPERTIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de