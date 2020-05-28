

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales fell for the first time in sixteen months in March, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



Retail sales fell 1.3 percent year-on-year in April, after a 1.1 percent increase in March.



Retail sales declined for the first time since December 2018. The pace of decline was the worst since April 20212, when sales fell 1.6 percent.



Retail sales in consumables, excluding sales at the state-owned chain of liquor stores, fell by 2.6 percent, and retail sales in durables decreased by 1.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in April.



