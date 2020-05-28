

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Under Armour (UA, UAA) said, by Friday, the company will have opened nearly 50% of its North America stores. The company reopened its first U.S. stores to customers on May 15, and opened additional stores last week. The company will continue to evaluate store reopening decisions on a case-by-case basis.



'We are excited to begin reopening our doors in North America. Fitness and staying healthy are top of mind for our customers and we are committed to serving them safely, while ensuring our teammates' wellbeing remains our top priority,' said Under Armour CEO Patrik Frisk.



