

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith+Nephew (SNN, SN.L) announced the introduction and first commercial procedure of its Tula System - an in-office solution for placement of tympanostomy tubes, which is commonly known as ear tubes.



The company said that Tula System is now available in select markets in the United States and will be available nationwide by the beginning of 2021.



According to the company, the Tula System gives ENT surgeons an option to place ear tubes in an awake child during an office visit without the need for general anaesthesia. The physician numbs the eardrum using a novel, child-friendly anaesthesia while the patient may sit up, play, and remain with their parent.



The company noted that the tube delivery system allows the physician to place an ear tube in less than half a second, minimizing the amount of time the child needs to remain still. Most children return to normal activities immediately following the Tula procedure.



Acute otitis media, commonly referred to as an ear infection, is one of the most prevalent childhood ailments in the United States, with an estimated annual cost of $2.8 billion.



