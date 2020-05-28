

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a continued decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended May 23rd.



The Labor Department said initial jobless claims dropped to 2.123 million, a decrease of 323,000 from the previous week's revised level of 2.446 million.



Economists had expected jobless claims to fall to 2.100 million from the 2.438 million originally reported for the previous week.



With the decrease, jobless claims pulled back further off the record high of 6.867 million set in the week ended March 28th.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

