

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) said that its Annual General Meeting approved the actions of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of the company for fiscal 2019 by a large majority and approved all of the resolutions on the agenda. The resolutions included the proposed dividend of 1.30 euros per share, an increase of 0.05 euros over the previous year.



The company noted that around 1,000 users followed the live transmission through the Internet. When the resolutions were voted on, around 89.7 million shares were represented, corresponding to 69.38% of the about 129.2 million shares issued.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MERCK KGAA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de