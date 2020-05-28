

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of coronavirus deaths in the United States has topped the 100,000 mark nearly hundred days after the first COVID-19 infection in the country was reported in Washington.



The death toll is around as many Americans who died from Covid-19 as from the accumulated number of US troops killed in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan wars over decades.



In a reverse in the trend, new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours doubled that of the previous day.



With 1379 additional deaths reporting, the total number of deaths in the country rose to 100,442 as of John Hopkins University's 9:00 a.m. ET update Thursday.



18677 more people were infected during the same period, raising the total number of infections to 1,699,933. This accounts for more than 30 percent of the global total.



However, inspite of being the world's worst-hit country, the United States' mortality rate is behind that of European countries such as Britain, Belgium, France and Ireland, as per Johns Hopkins data.



In New York, which is the epicenter of the country's outbreak, nearly 365,000 cases have been reported and 29,484 people have died so far..



This is higher than the total number of infections reported in Russia, the world's third worst affected country in this category. In the number of deaths, New York is worse than France, the world's fourth worst-affected country.



A total of 11339 deaths and 156,628 infections have been reported so far in New Jersey, the second worst-affected state.



Other worst-affected areas include Michigan (5334 deaths, 55608 infections), Massachusetts (6547 deaths, 94220 infections), Louisiana (2723 deaths, 38497 infections), Illinois (5083 deaths, 114306 infections), Pennsylvania (5265 deaths, 73557 infections), California (3919 deaths, 101807 infections), Connecticut (3803 deaths, 41288 infections), Texas (1581 deaths, 58542 infections), Georgia (1933 deaths, 44638 infections), Maryland (2392 deaths, 48423 infections), Florida (2319 deaths, 52634 infections), Indiana (2030 deaths, 32437 infections), Ohio (2044 deaths, 33439 infections) and Colorado (1392 deaths, 24754 infections).



