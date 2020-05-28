

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer prices fell for the tenth straight month in April, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.



The producer price index declined 5.1 percent year-on-year in April, following a 3.7 percent fall in March.



On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 2.6 percent in April, following a 1.1 percent fall in the preceding month.



In the domestic market, producer prices fell 3.4 percent month-on-month and declined by 6.7 percent from a year ago in April.



Producer prices in the foreign market fell by 0.7 percent monthly in April and decreased 1.0 percent annually.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the consumer confidence decreased to 94.3 in May from 100.1 in March. Economists had expected a score of 88.5.



The economic confidence index fell to 71.9 in May from 94.4 in March. The expectations index decreased modestly.



The April data was interrupted due to coronavirus emergency, the agency said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de