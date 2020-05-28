

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German logistics and transportation company Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG or HHLA (HHULF.PK, HHULY.PK), Eurokai GmbH & Co. KGaA und BLG Logistics Group AG & Co. KG are currently conducting initial exploratory talks. The talks are at a very early stage and open-ended.



The companies are exchanging their views on the opportunities of a closer cooperation in their container businesses at the German bay, HHLA said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de