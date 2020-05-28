

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer confidence recovered slightly in May, after the lockdown restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic were eased, data from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -32.1 in May from -41.6 in April. That was the biggest increase for this series.



The manufacturing confidence indicator fell to -38.5 in May from -32.1 in the preceding month.



The construction sector morale increased to -29.2 in May from -35.8 in the prior month.



The index reflecting the morale in the trade sector rose to -28.1 in May and the confidence measure in the services sector fell to -56.8.



