

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MGM Resorts International said it plans to reopen four Las Vegas properties on June 4, with enhanced health and safety measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.



The casino operator will reopen Bellagio, New York-New York, MGM Grand Las Vegas and The Signature on June 4. All of the company's U.S. properties were shut down in March due to the coronavirus crisis.



MGM Resorts said that amenities at all its Las Vegas properties will be limited at reopening. However, additional venues within these resorts and other MGM Resorts properties on The Strip will reopen as demand rises.



MGM Resorts recently released its 'Seven-Point Safety Plan,' a multi-layered set of protocols and procedures designed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. The plan includes employee screening, temperature checks and COVID-19 specific training.



MGM Resorts said its employees will be required to wear masks, while guests will be strongly encouraged to wear masks. The company will also implement a physical distancing policy, with floor guides serving as reminders.



In areas where physical distancing cannot be ensured, the company will install plexiglass barriers. It will also ensure standalone hand-washing stations on casino floors.



MGM Resorts will also provide contact-less check-in through the MGM Resorts App, minimizing interactions. The company will also provide digital menus to view on personal mobile devices via QR codes in its food and beverage outlets.



Bellagio's Conservatory will open with a new Japanese Spring Garden display called 'Japan Journey: Magic of Kansai'. Food & Beverage amenities will include a variety of lounges such as Petrossian Bar, featuring its signature pianist as well as casual and fine-dining restaurants like Prime and Lago. The Mayfair Supper Club will also reopen its doors.



In addition to a variety of bars and dining offerings including Tom's Urban, New York-New York guests can enjoy the Big Apple Roller Coaster and Big Apple Arcade, as well as Hershey's Chocolate World.



MGM Grand will open several bars and lounges as well as casual and fine-dining venues, including Craftsteak and Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill. The Signature at MGM Grand also will open with a variety of its amenities available.



