

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) revealed earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $99 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $392 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $641 million or $0.70 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.2% to $4.87 billion from $3.74 billion last year.



Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $641 Mln. vs. $739 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.70 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q1): $4.87 Bln vs. $3.74 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.66 - $0.67 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.89 - $4.90 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.93 - $2.95 Full year revenue guidance: $20.0 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SALESFORCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de