

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for DXC Technology Company (DXC):



-Earnings: -$3.50 billion in Q4 vs. $0.27 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$13.79 in Q4 vs. $1.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, DXC Technology Company reported adjusted earnings of $306 million or $1.20 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.99 per share -Revenue: $4.82 billion in Q4 vs. $5.28 billion in the same period last year.



