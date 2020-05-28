

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VMware Inc. (VMW) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $386 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $380 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, VMware Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $640 million or $1.52 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $2.73 billion from $2.45 billion last year.



VMware Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $640 Mln. vs. $535 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.52 vs. $1.25 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.73 Bln vs. $2.45 Bln last year.



